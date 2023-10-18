‘Stakeholder collaboration vital for tourism sector growth’

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE’S tourism sector has the potential to reap huge dividends for the economy and stakeholders must work together to reclaim the pre-Covid-19 top position in terms of arrivals, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister, Cde Barbara Rwodzi, has said.

Speaking at the recent Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo in Bulawayo, she said the tourism industry was growing fast and holds the key to assisting Zimbabwe to achieve the global sustainable development goals.

“We should be fully aware that the industry is prone to adverse conditions. It, therefore, becomes imperative to put measures to ensure stability in the sector,” she said.

“It is also imperative that we ensure that we all work together. In this regard, we are pleased to note that more women small and medium enterprises, and the youth are now coming to exhibit.

“We thank exhibitors, buyers and media, and all stakeholders,” said the minister.

“Our hope is that you sell our destination, Zimbabwe. We want to improve in the next five years on strategic partnerships. As media, let’s also take this on together.”

Minister Rwodzi reiterated the Government’s commitment to working closely with the private sector to grow the economy and paid tribute to those that have contributed to investments in the past year, which topped US$300 million.

“We shall rise together, we are not leaving anyone behind,” she said, adding that Zimbabwe was blessed with a rich biodiversity heritage and several attractions.

“As we talk today, there is a positive growth recovery in tourism to pre-pandemic levels. There is a 43 percent increase in arrivals between January and July this year compared to the same period last year.”

Minister Rwodzi said the performance of the tourism industry has increased significantly during the first quarter of 2023. Tourism receipts also increased 16 percent from US$343 million in 2022 to US$397 million in 2023, while investment increased by 24 percent.

“We have buyers from Dubai with their experience across the region, they have noticed that Zimbabwe has good infrastructure for tourism,” she said.

“We have good hotels in Africa, good roads compared to other countries in the region, and what we lack is marketing and promotion of the destination, which is our responsibility as Government through the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority. We need to improve on that,” said Minister Rwodzi.

She said the presence of international exhibitors and buyers presented a great opportunity to benchmark and market the destination. New products being unveiled in tourism need rigorous marketing as well as local cuisines and dishes that promote gastronomy tourism as has been spearheaded by First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa, and the youth innovation challenge done by ZTA.

Minister Rwodzi said efforts should be taken to promote local cuisines including in airlines, and that efforts should also be made to address the effects of climate change on tourism.

“In this regard, our Government is working with the tourism sector to build an environment for sustainable tourism. Together with cooperating partners, we have made a commitment to achieve sustainable tourism,” she said. —@ncubeleon