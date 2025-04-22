Stakeholders urged to seize opportunities at Winter Crop Revolution Conference

Nqobile Bhebhe, Zimpapers Business Hub

Agriculture stakeholders have been urged to take full advantage of the ongoing Winter Crop Revolution Conference, hosted by Zimpapers in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development, to deepen their knowledge, forge partnerships and sow the seeds of a more resilient and productive agricultural future.

Delivering welcome remarks at the conference, Zimpapers Intake Editor in Bulawayo and Acting Principal of the Zimpapers Training Institute, Mr Limukani Ncube, stressed that the event is more than a gathering — it is a strategic platform for collaboration, innovation,and shared learning.

“We are truly delighted to have such a dedicated group of government officials, farmers, researchers, agronomists, policymakers, and industry leaders gathered here today, united by a shared commitment to advancing winter crop production,” said Mr Ncube.

“This conference is not just an event — it’s a platform for collaboration, learning, and innovation,” he reiterated.

Mr Ncube noted that as Zimbabwe faces increasingly complex climate conditions, shifting market dynamics and mounting pressure on agricultural systems, there is a pressing need to focus on sustainable and high-yield winter cropping strategies.

“As we face evolving climate conditions, market dynamics and growing demands on our agricultural systems, the importance of resilient, productive, and sustainable winter cropping has never been greater,” he said.

The conference, he added, will explore the latest research, cutting-edge technologies, and practical strategies that are shaping the future of winter crop production in Zimbabwe. He encouraged participants to make the most of the opportunity to exchange ideas, expand their knowledge base, and cultivate meaningful collaborations.

The one-day conference brings together a broad cross-section of agricultural stakeholders, including farmers, tertiary institutions, seed companies, agricultural parastatals and representatives from water and power utilities.

The gathering aims to strengthen collective understanding of both the challenges and untapped opportunities in Zimbabwe’s winter cropping sector, with a particular focus on actionable, scalable solutions to enhance productivity and food security.