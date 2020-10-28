Stanbic bags prestigious banking award

Business Reporter

STANBIC Bank has reclaimed the Best Bank in Zimbabwe title awarded by the European, Middle East and Africa, (EMEA) Finance at the recently held African Banking Awards 2020.

The Standard Bank Group of South Africa subsidiary joined other country member banks under the group, such asGhana, Kenya, Malawi, Namibia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia to ensure the continent’s biggest banking institution by assets cements its position as head of the banking pack.

Stanbic Bank’s EMEA Finance Best Bank in Zimbabwe award follows a similar accolade last year in which the financial services institution was named Best Bank of The Year in 2019 by leading financial magazine, The Banker.

Commenting on the accolade, Stanbic’s chief executive, Mr Joshua Tapambgwa, extended gratitude to the bank’s staff and customers to whom he attributed this success. “Our employees are dedicated and have remained resolute in driving innovations and keeping the business running even during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Our customers believe in us and we are honoured to be their financial partner of choice, they are the reason why we keep getting such recognition across the continent.”

EMEA Finance noted that this year presented complex challenges and difficult operating environments, which have never been seen for many decades. They commended the banks, which took part in the submission process for coming up with innovative products and initiatives in support of customers, communities and the public sector as the globe comes to terms with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We trust that these accolades will bring cheer to your organizations and all the people that drive your firms forward. We appreciate that your contributions to fighting back the coronavirus pandemic are invaluable, and that every effort, donation, financial accommodation and hour volunteered is meaningful,” said EMEA Finance.

It said this year’s submissions demonstrate that African banking is in good shape, and can weather a severe crisis. The digital advances that have been made over the past decade are proving valuable and investments made are paying dividends pushing change across the financial landscape.

EMEA Finance is a journal of high repute covering Europe, Middle East and Africa, which is dedicated exclusively to reporting financial events and triumphs in the international finance industry. The producers of the journal host an annual awards ceremony for the best commercial and investment banks, brokers and asset managers across the continent named EMEA Finance Banking Awards, which are now in their 13th year.