Stanbic Bank donates re-usable sanitary pads to 400 girls

Business Correspondent

STANBIC Bank Zimbabwe has donated 1 600 re-usable sanitary pads and 800 undergarments to 400 girls at Nyava Secondary School in Mashambanhaka, Shamva District.

Each of the 400 girls got a packet consisting of four re-usable sanitary pads and two undergarments as Stanbic Bank consolidated its longstanding partnership with Talia Women’s Network in its quest to look after the needs of the girl child.

The 400 girls, from forms one to Upper Six, not only received re-usable sanitary pads and undergarments but were also given invaluable information on how to look after the pads as well as hygiene issues from representatives of Talia Women’s Network.

Speaking at the donation handover event over the weekend, Stanbic Bank acting head of brand and marketing, Tariro Memo, said menstruation and access to sanitary pads was one of the biggest challenges faced by girls particularly in the rural areas and those who were financially disadvantaged.

To that end Stanbic Bank made a deliberate decision to play its part in alleviating the plight of the underprivileged girl child in not only accessing sanitary pads but in their educational welfare as well.

“Stanbic Bank has comprehensive Corporate Social Investment (CSI) initiatives some of which are carefully designed to cater for the needs of the girl child through educational scholarships and, as in today’s case, support for menstrual health challenges,” said Memo.

She said Stanbic’s support stemmed from the knowledge that young girls often missed school during their menstrual cycle due to lack of access to sanitary wear hence the institution moved in to ensure that the beneficiaries attended school all year round.

Memo noted that even when some girls braved the lack of pads and used alternatives, they still had considerable difficulty in going about their lives due to both practical reasons and the stigma frequently attached.

Last year Stanbic Bank donated 775 sanitary pads to girls from primary and secondary schools around the country while in 2018 the institution’s female employees voluntarily raised 900 disposable pads for the girl child in commemoration of International Women’s Day. Stanbic Bank complimented the gesture by the women and added 2 500 re-usable sanitary pads.

Talia Women’s Network director, Saliwe Zakariya, said it is important to take note of the fact that menstruation affects everyone including boys and men.

Zakariya said to that end boys and men need to be acquainted with challenges the girl child and women at large face during their periods to support them. Zakariya took the girls through a question-and-answer session shedding light on the transition into puberty and signs to be aware of when one is about to start their periods.

“The most important aspect of menstruation is attention to detail regarding hygiene. It is important to bath twice a day especially when one is on their period,” said Zakariya