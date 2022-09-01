Stanbic Bank donates sun protection products worth $24.7 million to Albino association

Stanbic Bank sponsorship, events and CSI manager Lucy Dlodlo, (left) carrying a baby and ALCOZ founder Loveness Mainato in a group photo with the recipients at the handover of the sun protection products in Chitungwiza yesterday.

Business Reporter

FINANCIAL services institution, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, has donated ZWL$24. 7 million worth of sun protection products to the Albino Charity Organisation of Zimbabwe (ALCOZ) as part of its corporate social responsibility.

The donation cements the bank’s seven-year relationship with ALCOZ, which started in earnest in 2015. Back then Stanbic identified the key needs of people with albinism in relation to their skin and saw it fitting to assist them annually.

In a press release issued today, Stanbic said it has donated 1 000 units of sunscreen lotions, 1 000 units of anti-bacterial soap, 1 000 units of antiseptic liquid, 1 000 units of lip balm and 1 000 sun hats. The consignment was handed over yesterday during an event in Chitungwiza.

The bank’s sponsorship, events and corporate social investment (CSI) manager, Lucy Dlodlo, said the institution was not only customer-centric but also has a keen interest in the welfare of the community in which it operates.

She said the donation was a key calendar event for the institution given the relief the gesture brings to people with albinism.

Dlodlo said Stanbic Bank had a deep understanding of how albinism affects the way a person lives, their work environment, sight and society’s perception of them.

“Stanbic’s donation is part of its wider CSI initiative targeting the health sector under the ‘Usizo – Ruyamuro’ banner. Usizo – Ruyamuro was mooted in 2019 as Stanbic Bank sought to play a pivotal role in complementing Government’s efforts to ensure health delivery services are accessed by all,” said Dlodlo

She said the donation buttresses the need to cushion people with albinism from escalating costs of the products as well as ensuring that they are protected from the effects of the sun.

Dlodlo noted that it was fitting that the donation was being made as summer is fast approaching, adding that the products will go a long way in protecting the beneficiaries.

“It is a fact that the economy is slowly coming out of the Covid-19-induced woods but the effects of the pandemic on people’s pockets are still very real and as Stanbic Bank we are pleased to cushion people with albinism with these products, which are beyond the reach of many,” said Dlodlo.

Albinism is a rare, non-contagious, genetically inherited condition which occurs worldwide regardless of ethnicity or gender.

It commonly results in the lack of melanin in the hair, skin, and eyes, causing vulnerability to sun exposure.

People with albinism need protection from the harmful effects of the sun owing to the lack of melanin in their skin, which serves as a shield from the sun. They rely on sunscreen lotions, special oils and lip balm for protection from the sun.

ALCOZ project manager, Mr George Mafaririkwa, said the organisation cherished the relationship it enjoys with Stanbic.

“A big thank you to Stanbic Bank for seeing the wisdom in consolidating this relationship through coming to our financial rescue by buying these products for us,” he said. “Sun protection products are way beyond our reach as the economic environment worsens and we take heart from the fact that we have a friend in Stanbic Bank who is at our back and call. Long may this continue.”