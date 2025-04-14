Stanbic Bank empowers SMEs with tailored solutions

Business Writer

STANBIC Bank Zimbabwe has strategically positioned itself to support Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) through purpose-built solutions, including its Africa-China Trade Agent Proposition, which connects local businesses with key suppliers in China while reducing trade-related risks.

The bank’s dedication to empowering Zimbabwean entrepreneurs was recently recognised when it was named “Best Pan-African Bank for SMEs” at the EMEA Finance African Banking Awards 2024.

In addition, Stanbic Bank won several accolades last year, including the ZNCC Financial Institution Supporting MSMEs Award — National Winner, and the Overall Winner SME Financial Services Award from the SME Service Excellence Awards Zimbabwe 2024.

“We’re committed to supporting and leveraging the power of Zimbabwe’s SME sector. We understand that entrepreneurs don’t just need a bank — they need a financial partner that evolves with them,” said Head of Business and Commercial Banking at Stanbic Bank Mr Patson Mahatchi.

“We share our clients’ ambition to fuel growth across the continent by unlocking opportunities and providing solutions that reflect the real challenges SMEs face daily.”

The EMEA Finance Awards recognise institutions that demonstrate excellence in a challenging macro-economic environment, with a strong emphasis on digital innovation and commitment to economic development.

Earlier this year, Stanbic Bank partnered with The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) to launch a 20 million Euro credit facility, aimed at providing longer-term loans under favourable conditions to SMEs in Zimbabwe.

Looking ahead, the bank has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding financial inclusion for under-served entrepreneurs and developing AI-powered business insights to support better decision-making in an increasingly competitive environment.

SMEs across Africa remain key drivers of economic growth and innovation, despite facing notable challenges. These realities call for financial institutions to design bespoke solutions that cater to the evolving needs of entrepreneurs — from affordable banking services for start-ups to integrated payment systems for growing enterprises.

As part of its broader SME support strategy, Stanbic Bank has established an Incubator Hub, offering a collaborative space and structured programmes to foster entrepreneurial development. In addition, services such as Employee Value Banking, Digital Banking, Insurance, and Financial Planning provide personalised support to both individuals and businesses seeking to thrive in Zimbabwe’s dynamic economic landscape.