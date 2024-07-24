Stanbic Bank expands ATM network

Online

Harare, 24 July 2024 – Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe has embarked on an exercise to expand its Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in response to growing client demands.

The move by the leading financial services institution has seen the installation of ATMs in several new locations across Zimbabwe particularly in areas where the bank currently has no branch presence.

Stanbic Bank Head of Personal and Private Banking/ Retail Banking, Nelson Muhau said this strategic move aims to increase accessibility and convenience for clients.

Muhau said the Standard Bank Group subsidiary, recently installed ATMs in Marondera, Makoni, and Masvingo, and is targeting several other towns around the country with Kariba set to be up and running next month.

“These ATMs provide a full range of services, including cash withdrawals for Visa and MasterCard holders and the ability to deposit cash into any Stanbic Bank account,” said Muhau.

He said this dual functionality is designed to meet the diverse needs of clients, ensuring they have easy access to essential banking services. Additionally, the ATMs are accessible 24 hours a day, offering clients round-the-clock banking convenience.

Muhau said the decision to expand the ATM network follows numerous requests from clients seeking more convenient banking options in various provinces.

He said by extending its digital footprint, Stanbic Bank aims to enhance client satisfaction and foster greater financial inclusion across Zimbabwe.

Muhau said Stanbic Bank believes that strategically placing ATMs in underserved areas, makes a significant impact on the communities it serves, contributing to their overall development.

“Stanbic Bank is also rolling out bulk note acceptors, further enhancing the functionality of its ATMs. Last year, the bank installed 13 bulk note acceptors and plans to deploy more,” said Muhau.

He said this technology allows clients to deposit large amounts of cash without entering a banking hall. Under this technology, a client can deposit money at an ATM in Kariba, and the amount can be withdrawn by another client in Bulawayo, streamlining the banking experience.

Stanbic Bank’s commitment to increasing its presence and accessibility underscores its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its clients. The bank looks forward to providing more innovative and convenient banking solutions to the people of Zimbabwe.

