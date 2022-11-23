Stanbic Bank honored for corporate social responsibility

Business Reporter

FINANCIAL services institution, Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe, has bagged another Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) award in recognition of its continued commitment towards supporting the communities in which it operates.

The Standard Bank Group subsidiary was recognized by Corporate Social Responsibility Network Zimbabwe (CSRNZ) at the 6th Zimbabwe National Responsibility Business and CSR Awards 2022 recently.

CSRZN executive director, Mr Willard Razawo, said Stanbic was recognized for making a positive impact in the communities through innovative and sustainable CSR activities.

He said bank’s CSR initiatives were carefully structured to not only support communities but also aligned to national targets such as achieving middle-income status by 2030.

“Stanbic Bank was among the winners who were carefully selected and evaluated. Some of the factors considered included its commitment to invest in CSR in addition to having measurable evidence of innovation, impact and scalability with demonstrable, long-term commitment to sustainable transformation,” said Mr Razawo.

He said the level of investment and stakeholder engagement were some of the attributes that saw Stanbic Bank scoop the top CSR award.

Stanbic Bank’s team in charge of handling CSI, led by head brand and marketing, Palmer Mugavha, and marketing manager – sponsorship, events and CSI, Lucy Dlodlo, were recognized for spearheading the initiatives.

Mr Razawo said Mugavha was recognized for being the face of Stanbic’s CSR initiatives whose role is ensuring that these initiatives leave a lasting impression on the beneficiaries.

“While Mugavha does not work alone there is no doubt that he played a key role in ensuring that the bank undertook these initiatives and worked tirelessly to ensure that they were implemented. “Lucy, on the other hand worked round the clock to see these initiatives come to fruition. So, we saw it fitting to not only reward the bank but also its foot soldiers in as far as CSR is concerned,” said Razawo.

Stanbic Bank’s initiatives span health and sanitation, education and sports ranging from construction and renovation of health facilities, construction of classroom blocks, bursaries as well as meeting the needs of the underprivileged of the community.