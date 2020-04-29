Stanbic Bank pumps US$2.8mln to medical industries, pledges US$200 000 support in Covid-19 fight

Business Reporter

STANBIC Bank Zimbabwe has joined the fight against Covid-19 by pledging an assortment of the much-needed equipment worth US$200 000.

The Standard Bank Group subsidiary has also pumped out US$2.8 million in credit and foreign currency allocation to its medical industry clients to enhance capacity to fight Covid-19.

In a latest update, Stanbic said it would provide a total of five ventilators, 32 500 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) in the form of suits, masks, face shields and goggles; 2 400 PCR tests, 3 000 sanitiser bottles and two boreholes, which will be drilled in two selected high-density suburbs of Bulawayo and Harare.

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe head of marketing and communications, Mr Palmer Mugavha, said the institution has already taken delivery of the items that are purchased locally such as hand sanitizers and some PPEs while those sourced from outside the country will be delivered in tranches over the coming weeks owing to global demand.

Mr Mugavha paid tribute to the frontline health workers essential service providers for braving the pandemic to keep the country safe and afloat.

He said Stanbic Bank was aware of Government limitations in fighting Covid-19 in terms of resources and saw it fit to contribute in flattening the infections curve as one of the most important steps in the battle against the virus.

“As Stanbic Bank we will support these courageous men and women through the items mentioned. Harare and Bulawayo will each have a borehole. Let us continue to abide by the guidelines set to reduce the spread of this virus, to protect you, me our nation, our future,” said Mr Mugavha.

Stanbic Bank has also extended financial support to corporates that produce and manufacture products essential in combating the virus.

The bank has supported one of its ethanol producing clients with foreign currency allocation to enable them to continue producing ethanol, which is a key ingredient in the production of alcohol-based hand sanitizer for protection from Covid-19.

Stanbic Bank said it has so far provided funding to the tune of US$2.8 million through credit and allocation of foreign currency to its clients in the medical industry to acquire the needed health care items to help fight this pandemic.

It applauded Zimbabweans for adhering to the lockdown directive saying this demonstrated their willingness to put aside the prevailing economic and social challenges and play their part to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Covid-19 has left a trail of social and economic misfortunes with over three million cases confirmed worldwide while 200 000 have succumbed to the respiratory ailment.

The government of Zimbabwe is targeting to do at least 1 000 tests a day but so far only 6 384 people have been tested owing to lack of testing equipment while the health workers need PPEs to do the tests and look after the infected.

Of the 6 834 people tested so far, 32 were infected with four succumbing to the disease.