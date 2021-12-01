Stanbic Bank rolls out customer loyalty programme

Business Reporter

STANBIC Bank will today launch its “PlusRewards Programme”, a customer loyalty initiative aimed at supporting and enabling economic growth by providing the bank’s merchants with a loyalty mechanism to drive client engagement and additional sales.

The bank’s head of client solutions, Mr Tich Zuze, said the programme would benefit Standard Bank and Stanbic Bank cardholders from across the continent who travel to Zimbabwe .

“This programme is meant for any Standard Bank and Stanbic Bank cardholder across the continent,” he said.

“As the programme is also currently available in Tanzania, Zambia, Nigeria local Stanbic Bank cardholders can benefit from the offers in these countries.”

Mr Zuze noted that most local businesses have suffered through Covid-19 associated lockdowns hence the PlusRewards programme seeks to attract more customers to boost merchant sales.

At the same time cardholders are expected to benefit from the programme-related offers, discounts and other benefits, he added.

Mr Zuze said Covid-19 has placed a significant strain on a host of industries and businesses across various sectors of the economy.

This includes many businesses who suffered from the travel restrictions imposed globally and have not been able to benefit from tourism as an income source.

“The rollout of the PlusRewards programme is Stanbic Bank’s way of providing alternative support to impacted businesses and help them grow,” he said.

“Stanbic Bank cardholders can view the various specials or discounts on products and services available through the PlusRewards benefits programme via the website. This is critical in an environment where business cash flow is strained.”

Mr Zuze said over 50 local businesses have already registered for the PlusRewards programme, and that the participating merchant numbers will only continue to grow as more businesses realise the benefits of the solution.

“Stanbic Bank and its parent company’s purpose is to drive Africa’s growth.

This means providing solutions that facilitate trade despite the restrictive pandemic environment, and to do so at a scale to ensure our initiatives have a sustainable and significant impact,” he said.

“We are excited about the PlusRewards programme rollout, and it is our hope that it will contribute to stimulating business, economic growth and trade.”