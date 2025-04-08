Stanbic Bank sponsors successful St George’s College Hockey 5’s Tournament

Zimpapers Sports Hub

STANBIC Bank Zimbabwe has once again shown its commitment to supporting grassroots sports by sponsoring the St George’s College Stanbic Hockey 5’s tournament with a generous US$10,000 contribution.

The two-day event, held over the weekend at St George’s College, saw 48 boys’ and girls’ high schools from around the country come together to compete in the exciting, fast-paced format of Hockey 5’s.

For over three years, Stanbic Bank has been the main sponsor of the internationally recognised Hockey 5’s festival, which serves as a curtain raiser to the schools’ hockey season.

This year’s tournament witnessed an impressive increase in participation, with 48 schools taking part compared to just 33 in the previous year.

Denford Kumundati, the head of hockey at St George’s College, expressed his gratitude for the support provided by Stanbic Bank, emphasizing the significance of their sponsorship in ensuring the event’s success.

“The sponsorship by Stanbic Bank was pivotal in the smooth running of the event, which continues to grow in leaps and bounds each year,” said Kumundati.

“The number of participating schools grew from last year’s 33 to 48 this year, and this is a testament to the growing popularity and significance of the tournament.”

Kumundati highlighted the importance of the sponsorship in facilitating the participation of both elite and development schools. Schools such as Kutama College, St Ignatius College, and Mbare Academy were able to showcase their hockey talents alongside top-tier institutions like St George’s College, Hellenic Academy, and Christian Brothers College from Bulawayo.

“The tournament is significant towards the development of hockey in the country and is the only tournament outside of key national hockey matches and competitions,” Kumundati added.

One of the key elements that made the tournament possible was the provision of perimeter boards by Stanbic Bank. These boards are crucial for the Hockey 5’s format, as they allow the ball to rebound back into the court, keeping the game flowing smoothly without interruption.

“We used to have two fields for Hockey 5’s in the past, but thanks to Stanbic Bank’s support, we now have perimeter boards for four fields. This has allowed us to host more schools and teams, making the tournament even more successful and well-attended,” said Kumundati.

Tariro Memo, Stanbic Bank’s acting head of Brand and Marketing, also expressed her enthusiasm about the bank’s role in promoting youth sports. Memo emphasized that supporting the tournament aligns with the bank’s broader Corporate Social Investment (CSI) strategy, which includes initiatives in health, education, the environment, sanitation, and sports.

“Stanbic Bank is proud to play a pivotal role in promoting the skills of young and upcoming hockey players,” said Memo. “We understand the importance of nurturing talent at a young age, and through our sponsorship, we hope to contribute to the development of future national team players and competitive individuals in the sport.”

Memo also noted that the sponsorship of Hockey 5’s is part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting hockey at the grassroots level, with the goal of fostering a more competitive environment for the sport in Zimbabwe.

The tournament was attended by a wide array of schools, including Allan Wilson, Churchill, Convent, Eaglesvale, and Prince Edward. It has grown to become one of the most important events on Zimbabwe’s hockey calendar, providing young players with an invaluable opportunity to develop their skills and compete at a high level.