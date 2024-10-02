Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Jacaranda Business Conference to equip artistes with business skills

Showbiz Correspondent

ESTABLISHED and upcoming artists are set to learn business and networking ropes during the a structured two-day Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Business Conference, which precedes the Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival from 2 to 3 October 2024.

The Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Business Conference is expected to see top artists, and established business executives impart invaluable insights into how artists can maximise their talents to become successful businesspersons.

In a latest media update, Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival spokesperson, Tariro Chaniwa, said the conference was established to create a platform for industry professionals, musicians, and stakeholders to discuss challenges, opportunities, and innovations within the music business.

“The Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Business Conference started in 2018 and has grown significantly over the years. It aims to foster collaboration, share knowledge, and enhance the overall growth of the music industry in the region,” said Chaniwa.

The Business Conference precedes the country’s premier music festival, Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Music Festival, which kicks off on Friday and ends on Sunday in Harare.

The giant financial services institution, Stanbic Bank is the headline sponsor of the music festival to be held at the Thorn Park Polo Grounds.

Chaniwa said the Stanbic Bank Jacaranda Business Conference is succeeding in achieving its intended goals with each year seeing increased participation from industry experts and emerging artists alike.

She said the feedback from attendees reflects a growing awareness of music business issues, as well as an increase in networking and collaboration opportunities.

Chaniwa said the conference is evolving but will retain some core elements from previous editions.

“This year, we are introducing more interactive sessions and panel discussions to encourage active participation. Additionally, there will be a greater focus on digital engagement and hybrid attendance options to accommodate a wider audience,” she said.

Chaniwa said the Ministry of Sports, Recreation Arts and Culture will deliver the keynote speech adding that there will be workshops focused on cultural infrastructure, music distribution, and IP issues.

The conference will also have networking sessions designed to connect emerging artists with established professionals.

“The event slots have filled up so quickly to capacity, showing the hunger by artists to learn and develop themselves. This is pushing us to make this platform bigger and better to accommodate more people,” she said.

Stanbic Bank head of enterprise banking, Auxilia Kambasha, said the Standard Bank Group subsidiary is pleased to expand its span of beneficiaries to include artists.

Kambasha said the enterprise banking unit caters for the needs of small to medium enterprises (SMEs) who benefit from well thought out initiatives by Stanbic Bank.

“To that end, artists both established and emerging are a perfect fit for us to work with as we seek to nurture and grow them into fully fledged businesses and entrepreneurs drawing from their talents,” she said. “Stanbic Bank organises financial fitness academies aimed at equipping SMEs with skills to handle their finances and artists fall perfectly into this category hence we are fully engaged in this business conference,” said Kambasha.

Among speakers are local and regional artists such as Mantwa Chinoamadi (Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival Festival South Africa creative director); Connie Mazani, artist manager and event producer; Possenti N Sikosana (Skyz Metro FM; Tanaka Kachara, Scanlen and Holderness; David Molotlhanyi, Channel O South Africa)