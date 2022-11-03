Stanbic positions its employees for leadership excellence

Business Reporter

Stanbic Bank has embarked on a series of training programmes aimed at equipping its employees for the future requirements of the business.

Chief Executive of Stanbic, Mr Solomon Nyanhongo said the financial institution has been very intentional about capacitating its employees.

“We are currently running a People Manager Programme and have just launched a leadership and management programme, aptly titled “Blue Excellence Leadership and Management Programme” and is being run in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Institute of Management (ZIM),” he said.

The seven-month Executive Diploma is aimed at sharpening the leadership and management skills of the institution’s personnel across the board.

“In all our interventions, we noted that we needed to expand our support for leadership growth across all segments to drive productivity, resilience and growth in business. This is why we are focusing on both line leaders, and ‘informal’ leadership who play a significant part in leading performance, culture and strategy across the organisation,” said Nyanhongo.

Zimbabwe Institute of Management Chief executive Mr Godfrey Sunguro said the programme will equip the participants with practical skills and competencies to find new ways of responding to the ever changing business environment.

The program is in-line with the ZIM’s Mantra, which is: “Bridging the gap between Theory and Practice” and is aimed at providing a well-rounded leadership and management experience that equips participants with practical skills and competencies to find new ways of responding to the ever-changing business environment, said Sunguro.

He said the programme has been borne out of a lengthy research project, discussions; and many meetings between the Institute and the Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe.