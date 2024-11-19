WATCH: Star FM honours iconic broadcaster

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

Celebrating legends while they are still alive is a rare and heart-warming gesture in a society where recognition often comes posthumously.

However, Star FM, one of Zimbabwe’s leading radio stations, broke the norm yesterday by dedicating a special day, themed “Tilder Appreciation Day,” to honour veteran radio personality Tilder Moyo-Karizamimba, fondly known as Tete Tilder.

Renowned for her fearless approach to sensitive social issues, Tilder has earned the affectionate title “Tete,” meaning aunt, reflecting her deep connection with her audience. Over the years, she has boldly tackled controversial topics such as satanism, child prostitution, rape and the use of juju by businesspeople to gain wealth.

Her fearless storytelling and investigative approach have made her a beacon of hope and a symbol of resilience in addressing societal challenges.

The day-long celebration began during the station’s Breakfast Show where fans and listeners shared heartfelt testimonials about the profound impact Tete Tilder has had on their lives.

Events included a meet-and-greet session, where fans interacted with the beloved radio host and captured memorable moments on camera. In a video clip posted on Star FM’s Facebook page, a visibly emotional Tilder expressed her gratitude and surprise at the elaborate gestures.

“All I can say is that I’m just overwhelmed, actually I’m shocked. I never thought this was going to be so huge. I remember when I was called and told to clear my day for an appreciation event. I thought it was going to be something brief, but so far, we’ve gone to the Breakfast Club and now, it looks like there are a lot of surprises — I am dumbfounded as I wait to see what comes next,” she said earlier in the day.

A stand-out moment of the day was the surprise appearance of renowned gospel musician Michael Mahendere, at a local hotel in Harare, adding to the festivities.

In recognition of her invaluable contributions, Comfort Mbofana, the general manager of Zimpapers Radio Broadcasting Division, announced during the celebrations that the Star FM team had arranged an all-expenses-paid vacation for Tilder. The getaway, which can be taken anywhere in Southern Africa, was a gesture to allow her to relax and recharge.

Fans also took to social media to pour out their admiration for Tete Tilder, applauding her work and commending Star FM for organising the event.

Tilder’s impactful career includes hosting the “Tilder Show” every Tuesday from 9pm to midnight and the “Secrets and Confessions” show on Sundays from 3am to 6am.

She also engages her audience through her Facebook series “Behind Bars,” where she interviews inmates to understand their stories and assist those in need.

Through the Tilder Foundation, she provides help to vulnerable members of society, extending her influence beyond the airwaves.

The Bulawayo-born personality joined Star FM in 2013 after a distinguished stint at the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation’s Radio Zimbabwe, further enriching the station’s offerings. Her shows, known for addressing sensitive social issues, are widely regarded as some of the best in the country.

Tilder stands tall among Zimbabwe’s broadcasting elite. Her enduring legacy as a voice of hope and change in Zimbabwe continues to inspire many, cementing her place as a true broadcasting legend.