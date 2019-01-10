‘Star FM Music Awards. . .100 lucky listeners to attend inaugural event

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

ONE hundred lucky Star FM listeners will have the chance to witness the country’s leading radio station’s inaugural awards to be held in two weeks’ time in Harare.

The event will be held on January 25 at Zimbali Gardens Events and Lifestyle Centre and is sponsored by Jan-Jam Men’s Wear, Impala Car Rental and Club Sankayi.

Star FM Music Awards manager Zandile “Zaza” Ndlovu said since the event will be a closed one, only lucky listeners who win tickets will attend.

“It is a closed event and from this Friday (tomorrow) we will be giving away 100 tickets to lucky listeners. Those winners from outside Harare will however not be provided with transport or accommodation due to budgetary constraints,” said Zaza.

She said for those who will not be able to attend the event, they can watch it on Facebook.

“It’s a closed event and we did this deliberately because it’s our inaugural awards. However, for those who may not be able to attend the event, it’ll be live streamed on the Star FM Facebook page. We’ve surprises for those who’ll be watching and commenting on the live stream,” said Zaza.

She said the awards will be a black tie event so all those attending are expected to dress to impress.

“Since this is a black tie event, we encourage invited guests and nominees to be dressed to the nines and bring Hollywood glam on the night”

Those lined up to entertain guests include Ammara Brown, Asaph, Enzo Ishall, Tamy Moyo, Mkhululi Bhebhe and Novuyo Seagirl, who are all nominated in the 21 categories.

“Star FM is an urban station and as such we want to promote the young up-and-coming artistes. For the opening acts we’ve new artistes such as Asaph, Enzo Ishall, Lloyd Soul and Novuyo Seagirl,” said Zaza.

She said the other singers on the night are Tamy Moyo, Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana, Ammara and Chengeto Brown, Mkhululi Bhebhe with Shabach Band.

Zaza said the MC on the night will be America-based comedian Alfred Kainga.

“The Star FM general manager Mr Comfort Mbofana felt that we needed to celebrate Zimbabweans who are doing well in the diaspora hence we have United States based comedian Alfred Kainga. He has been doing well internationally and has recently been on tour with Kevin Hart,” said Zaza.

She said tomorrow the People’s Choice Award will be launched on air.

“Listeners and fans will be able to vote for their favourite artiste on our website www.starfmmusicawards.co.zw as from Friday,” said Zaza.

Some of the categories include Best African pop song, Sungura, group song, Zimdancehall song, hip-hop, male/female artiste and Song of the Year, among others.