Star FM music awards deadline extended!

Jonathan Mbiriyamveka

The deadline for this year’s Star FM Music Awards entries has been extended to this Sunday to allow more artists to submit their music.

Initially, the deadline was set for Tuesday, January 12.

Announcing the new deadline, Zimpapers radio services general manager Comfort Mbofana said: “Please be advised that the call for entries for the Star FM Music awards has been extended to midnight on Sunday, 19 January 2020.”

He said some artists had complained that they were unable to submit entries due to technical glitches hence the deadline had been pushed further.

To enter, those outside Harare can visit the www.starfmmusicawards.co.zw website and enter there.

The awards ceremony, themed ‘Music in Colour,’ will be held at Zimbali Gardens in Harare on February 22.

Now in their second year running, the Star FM Awards are aimed at identifying musical excellence and providing a multifaceted celebration of the rich cultural diversity of Zimbabwean music.

According to Langa Ndlovu, the manager of the awards, once entries have been submitted, a panel of adjudicators will then start adjudicating. Thereafter, nominees will be announced on January 27, a day on which the voting for People’s Choice Award will open.

Last year, 1 800 entries were submitted for the inaugural awards. ExQ, the ‘Tsvigiri’ singer took home five awards in Best Afro Pop Song, Best Collaboration, Best Male Artiste, Best Album and Most Played Song categories. Janet Manyowa and Enzo Ishall won two awards each.

Below is a full list of the Star FM Music Awards categories:

BEST AFRO POP SONG, BEST COLLABORATION, BEST HOUSE SONG, BEST MALE ARTIST, BEST SUNGURA SONG, BEST GOSPEL SONG, BEST RNB SONG, BEST ZIMDANCEHALL SONG, BEST DUO/GROUP SONG, BEST HIP HOP SONG

BEST SONG BY A ZIMBABWEAN IN THE DIASPORA, BEST PRODUCER, BEST NEWCOMER, BEST ALBUM, BEST FEMALE ARTIST, SONG OF THE YEAR.