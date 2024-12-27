Star-Studded Acts Set for Nizhe De Soul and Friends Outing

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

TOMORROW, the City of Kings and Queens will play host to the seventh edition of the Nizhe De Soul and Friends outing, a platform that brings music lovers together for a fun-filled day and night.

Starting at 10 am, the event will be held at Marvel House, where families can attend with their children, although kids won’t be allowed after 6 pm.

An array of artists set to perform include star acts Nizhe De Soul, Diliza, Nitefreak, Bryce DJ Klasiq, DJ Crazy Dee, Da Kudu & K Brizzy, DJ Ash T, DJ Dash SA, DJ Fifi, DJ Mufali, DJ Sands, DJ Sfiso, Kotwane Hikwa, LaBreez Maestro, Mellow DJ, Slimzar, Skaiva, Staffa and Zulu DHM.

Nizhe De Soul said the event was curated with the aim of bringing people from all walks of life together, where they can mingle while listening to great music.

“The event was curated with the aim of celebrating African culture, food, art & accessories, whilst listening to great music. We have a lineup of activities like jumping castles, water slides, food, art, and fashion & accessories stalls. As this is a family-friendly event running from 10 am to 10 pm, we are catering for what seemed to be lacking in events in koNtuthu ziyathunqa.

“The year has been smooth for me, personally, because I’ve been releasing music on my label so that my students can have a platform to showcase their offerings on a stable with a solid foundation. Otherwise, DJ-wise, I’ve rocked stages I never thought I’d rock worldwide, so technically, with that point, the year has been successful,” said Nizhe De Soul.

