Star-studded drama on the way

24 Sep, 2018 - 00:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Star-studded drama on the way Thando Thabethe

The Chronicle

Mzansi Magic’s brand new local drama, The Housekeepers is heading for screens this October.

The drama is centred on the journey of a devoted daughter who goes out seeking the truth when her loved one is framed for murder.

Thando Thabethe will play the role of Linda Ndlovu who hides her identity behind an apron as she assumes the role of a housekeeper in an attempt to bring the Zwide Family to justice.

The dramatic thriller packed with grit and suspense set against the backdrop of the sophisticated Fourways and the vibrant Diepsloot will keep viewers glued to their screens starting on October 8 at 8PM.

“We are excited to be able to tell a story of the voiceless and sometimes overlooked beings, yet they run the households of those with financial power and social stature,” said Reneilwe Sema, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

The star-studded cast of the drama includes the likes of Mangaliso Ngema, Zikhona Sodlaka, Clementine Mosimane, Matsepo Maleme, Connie Chuime, Linda Sokhulu, Zodwa Nkosi, Mike Mvelase, Masasa Mbangeni, Bohang Moeko and Gabriel Mini. – DailySun

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting