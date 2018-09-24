Star-studded drama on the way

Mzansi Magic’s brand new local drama, The Housekeepers is heading for screens this October.

The drama is centred on the journey of a devoted daughter who goes out seeking the truth when her loved one is framed for murder.

Thando Thabethe will play the role of Linda Ndlovu who hides her identity behind an apron as she assumes the role of a housekeeper in an attempt to bring the Zwide Family to justice.

The dramatic thriller packed with grit and suspense set against the backdrop of the sophisticated Fourways and the vibrant Diepsloot will keep viewers glued to their screens starting on October 8 at 8PM.

“We are excited to be able to tell a story of the voiceless and sometimes overlooked beings, yet they run the households of those with financial power and social stature,” said Reneilwe Sema, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

The star-studded cast of the drama includes the likes of Mangaliso Ngema, Zikhona Sodlaka, Clementine Mosimane, Matsepo Maleme, Connie Chuime, Linda Sokhulu, Zodwa Nkosi, Mike Mvelase, Masasa Mbangeni, Bohang Moeko and Gabriel Mini. – DailySun