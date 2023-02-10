Star-studded line up for DJ Zandimaz’s second homecoming

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

AWARD-winning wheel spinner DJ Zandimaz is set to light up the City of Kings and Queens with her second annual homecoming show on February 19.

The show dubbed DJ Zandimaz 2nd Annual Homecoming will be held at the Mystique Gardens.

A star-studded line up of artistes from both South Africa and Zimbabwe will share the stage.

These are Mafikizolo, ExQ, Xosti, Cendric The MC, Hazel Mahazard, DJ Nospa, DJ Liz, DJ Slimza, Murphy Cubic, Michelle, Tyno, Tyniesmart, Asht, Mlungu Omnyama and the host DJ Zandimaz.

Fans have been advised to bring a camp chair and picnic blanket as food will be available.

Speaking from her South African base, DJ Zandimaz said everything is set for the big day which will this time accommodate both the younger and old.

“The lineup has top singers from both countries but the bigger number are Zimbabwean artistes as the show is meant to promote them. Since its February the theme is “love” so the line up is made of artistes who sing about love,” said DJ Zandimaz. [email protected]_mthire