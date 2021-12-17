Star-studded line-up for inaugural Acca Fest

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

REIGNING Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) Outstanding Imbube group Focus Acappella will on Saturday prove that they were deserving of the gong when they introduce a music concert dubbed Acca Fest.

The inaugural event will be held at Homestead Conference Centre where an array of artistes are set to perform including RoilBAA People’s Choice winner Mai Mwamuka, Harare-based gospel group Armor Music, fast-rising songstress Kimberely Richard, up-and-coming hip-pop artiste Thuts Rodney and Nobuntu, affectionately known as Obabes beMbube.

Focus Acappella manager Lawrence Mpatsi said the show seeks to promote diversity and propel acapella music.

“The show is called Acca Fest. The idea behind the festival is to bring cultural diversity to the music industry and grow the acapella genre so as to commercialise it by promoting and creating interest in the genre.

“This event will serve as the launch of the festival which we aim to run annually. For the inaugural edition, we invited artistes who’ve toured the world and also have a large following on their social media platforms,” he said.

Mpatsi said a number of personalities from around the city and corporate leaders are set to grace the occasion.

“The aim is to cater for all age groups and bring artistes and the corporate world together. – @mthabisi_mthire