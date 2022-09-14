Star-studded line-up for KwaNtuthu Comedy Festival

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Preparations for the inaugural KwaNtuthu Comedy Festival are going on well with a star-studded line-up of performers from across the continent lined up.

The festival is set to run from October 27 to 29 under the theme “This is For You” and will feature artistes from Zimbabwe, South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Swaziland and Zambia.

The festival board secretary, Gugulethu Masha said comedy lovers should gear up for an action-packed programme that will close off next month in style.

“Day one to be held at the Zimbabwe Music Academy is our opening night show. It’ll feature stand-up comedians and poets and will be hosted by Maforty. Performing acts will come from Gabbi (Zambia), Tanya Alex (Harare), Chesta (Bulawayo), Charlie (Botswana), Mbongeni (Bulawayo) and Ntando Van Moyo (Bulawayo).

“Our second day will be a combination of stand-up comedy and theatre productions. The show will have a 45-minute long one-man theatre production by Jasen Mphepo, a 10-minute high school drama by Dominican Convent High School Bulawayo, and a five-minute stand-up comedy performance by newcomer Tapiwa — a high school student from Petra High School,” said Masha.

Masha said the closing day will be a breakthrough opportunity for aspiring comedians while urging all ages to come through to exhibit their talent.

“On the final day, during the day, there’ll be a search for a new crop of comedians. The free event will be held at Mzilikazi Youth Centre and no registration fee is required.

“In the evening, we will have a show named Roast of Africa to be held at Zimbabwe Music Academy. The show will have a roast master in the form of Babongile Sikhonjwa. Other acts are TT Pasha (South Africa), Masapo (Lesotho), Bambino (Botswana), Mdura (Swaziland) and Chingliz (Zambia),” said Masha.

The event is all about comedy, be it comedy in theatre, film, visual arts, or spoken word. The concept came about in 2018 after the successful hosting of the Bulawayo Comedy Fiesta. – @mthabisi_mthire