Star studded line up for Levels 31st birthday bash

09 Sep, 2020 - 13:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Star studded line up for Levels 31st birthday bash Levels

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Talented music producer, Levels will be celebrating his 31st birthday tonight with a virtual show that will feature Enzo Ishall, Boss Pumacol, Master H, Bazooka, Ndunge Yut, Ras Caleb, Poptain, DJs Fantan, Ribhe, Flevah, Etherton, Abisha, 2Bad and Towers.

Hosted by Butterphly and Moana, the celebrations taking place on the Nash TV Facebook page are expected to light up the social media networking site as Levels will be celebrated by artistes whom he nurtured.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s celebrations, Levels who is well known in the Zimdancehall genre for his outstanding music productions said: “This is a night to remember for all my fans and the online audiences as I’ll be celebrating my life which is precious because of the support they’ve been giving me.”

– @mthabisi_mthire

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting