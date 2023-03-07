Star-studded line-up for Madlela Skhobokhobo’s 4th album launch

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Rhumba musician Madlela Skhobokhobo who is preparing to launch his fourth album next month has roped in Martin and Ndolwane Super Sounds, Mark Ngwazi, Godolude, Zhezhingtonz, Skhosana Buhlungu, Mcebisi and Amathonga Amahle to share the stage with him.

The album titled Kwamu Kwamu is set to be launched at Kelvin Tshisanyama (along Khami Road) on April 1. MCs will be Sibande and Mahlalela.

Kwamu Kwamu has tracks, Kwaggafontein, Angihambi Ngedwa, Mama, The Crossing, Imali and Kwamu Kwamu.

In an interview, Madlela said he is geared for the launch. He said the artistes he invited to perform at the launch were carefully selected as they inspire his work.

“I’m hard at work preparing to release my fourth musical album next month. It’ll be a live performance so as to give my fans a live experience. The launch was inspired by the need to celebrate my musical journey with friends and those who love my art.

“I’m a huge fan of all of those on the line-up and I respect them a lot,” said Madlela.

Sharing details of the album’s content, Madlela said: “All the tracks are aimed at ensuring that music lovers are kept well entertained. At the same time, they also seek to educate people and address issues that people encounter.

“Kwaggafontein focuses on marriage issues while Mama is dedicated to my mother and all the mums. The Crossing paints a picture of how our brothers cross the infested Limpopo River in search of greener pastures, so they say.”

The artiste said this past weekend, they recorded a video for the title track which they hope will be ready for release on the launch date.

The actor-cum-comedian went on to share plans to work on a movie dubbed Madlela which will portray his from rags to riches storyline.

Madlela’s previous albums are Dlozi lolaka (2016), Majazana (2018) and Ntikoloshi (2020). — @mthabisi_mthire