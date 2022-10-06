Star studded line-up for ThuTshani

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

A star-studded line-up has been unveiled for the inaugural ThuTshani event that will be held on Saturday at Venue with a Twist in Killarney.

Hosted by Breeze FM radio personality, the decks will be managed by renowned disc jockeys of the likes of Prince Eskhosini, MduSevan, Bryce DJ Klassiq, Equie and Larynx.

Performances will come from Rockie Doub, Original Gang, Kid Thrill and Chuck The Lunatic.

The brains behind ThuTshani, Curator Fortune “FoFo” Mguni said the line-up was inspired by the need to merge different types of musical genres.

“From the past events we have seen a regular line up of same faces all over every event to an extent that it has become so monotonous that even fans are no longer anticipating a different feel.

“So, we carefully selected our line-up from young and upcoming acts to mainstream artists so as to bring a balance between the two markets (underground and mainstream),” said Fofo.

He said the event is set to light up the City of Kings and Queens as history will be made.

“We are promising nothing but a first-class experience to our patrons and above that we are having more activities like the famous (ghetto) labelled 360 booth, a photo shoot booth, we have fashion houses coming in to exhibit their brands, make-up artistes who would be giving finer touches to our beautiful ladies in the red carpet and photoshoots.

“We also have local brands (food & alcohol) coming in as well with the Bantu Royal Gin being the main alcohol sponsor and Travel Easy car rental that has offered two cars a GD6 and a Mercedes Benz to transport our guests and two kombis that will pick our patrons from city hall to and from Killarney,” he said.

Fofo said preparations are at an advanced stage with tickets set to be sold on the day.

“We are now at 80 percent preparations and have had a lot of people asking for tickets. Fortunately, they will be sold at the venue for $5 before 3pm and no cooler boxes allowed. Many people have been asking about the dress code. We would like to advise that this is a red carpet so they should dress to kill or the fashion police will kill them.

“ThuTshani means come through. We just have to say to people, come through #ThuTshani and let’s have fun while building brands and supporting local. Our motto is to develop a Bulawayo market that caters for everyone in their respective crafts,” said Fofo.

@mthabisi_mthire