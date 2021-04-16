Star-studded line-up for virtual Independence bash

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Musicians ExQ, Alick Macheso, Sandra Ndebele, Iyasa, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Allan Chimbetu, Baba Manyeruke, Enzo Ishall and Andy Muridzo will be among the entertainers during the virtual Independence gala to be held tomorrow.

Zimbabwe attained independence on April 18, 1980 and this year, the country is celebrating 41 years of self-rule under the theme “Zim @41 Together, Growing the Economy for a Prosperous, Resilient and Inclusive Society.”

The Independence virtual gala which will be broadcast live on ZBCtv will be held under strict Covid-19 restrictions. It is billed to kick off on Saturday at 6PM and end at 6AM Independence Day (Sunday). A fireworks display will be conducted at midnight tomorrow.

With six Sungura/Rhumba artistes, Alick Macheso, Mark Ngwazi, Simon Mutambi, Romeo Gasa, Madlela Skhobokhobo and Juntal, it looks like an electric lineup. Add the likes of Zimdancehall’s Enzo Ishall, the energetic Van Choga, with T Gonzi and ExQ bringing the urban grooves flavour.

Also on the list is Sandra Ndebele with her Afro Fusion, Jazz from Jeys Marabini, with a gospel touch of Baba Manyeruke, Amon Mahendere and the evergreen Leonard Zhakata with his Zora music.

Other performing artistes are Mbare Chimurenga Choir, LMG Choir, Chief Hwenje Band, Madhonza Makuru mbira band and contemporary musician Bruce Muchinguri.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa earlier this week said the Independence Virtual Gala is a chance for Zimbabweans to enjoy Independence in the comfort of their homes.

“The virtual concert which will be held on the eve of the Independence Day will avail citizens an opportunity to make merry, while in the safe confines of their homes. The welfare of the artists is of paramount importance hence only 50 people will be at the venue.

“The police will ensure that only crew and artists will have access to the venue. Further to this, preventative and precautionary Covid-19 protocols will be observed throughout including sanitisation of equipment, frequent hand washing, wearing of masks and social distancing,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.