Star-studded lineup for Independence celebrations

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO will make history after being named the second city to host the main Independence celebrations at Barbourfields Stadium this year.

Since 1980, the main celebrations have been held in Harare, but the Second Republic has changed that hence the new rotation system.

This year’s celebrations will be held under the theme: “Zimbabwe @42, leaving no one behind”.

Last Friday, the Inter-Ministerial Committee on State Occasions met at Barbourfields Stadium to assess the state of preparedness for the celebrations and announced the star-studded line-up of artistes billed to perform at the event.

Scheduled to perform at Barbourfields Stadium’s B arena are Madlela Skhobokhobo, Jeys Marabini, Songs of Lozikeyi, Sandra Ndebele, Prudence Mabhena, LMG, Iyasa, Chase Skuza, Mthokozisi Sidubweli and Ma9ine. Joining them will be Andy Muridzo, Zimdancehall duo Fantan and Levels, Chief Hwenje, Sulumani Chimbetu, Agatha Murudzwa, Bruce Mchingura, Herman, Greatmanas as well as Mainato.

Festivities will include a children’s party at the State House on the eve of Independence Day, where 1 050 children from across the country are expected to attend. On the same night, there will be a fireworks display.

The main celebrations will be led by President Mnangagwa who is set to light the Independence flame as per tradition.