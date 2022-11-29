Star-studded lineup for Liquor Hub 10km Fun Run

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN long distance record holder Isaac Mpofu is set to be part of a star-studded line-up that will be part of this year’s edition of the Liquor Hub 10km Fun Run set for this Sunday.

Seasoned athletes like Moses Tarakinyu, Jonathan Chinyoka, and Trust Chidomaya are expected to be part of the event.

“Registration is on and we expect to have a successful seventh edition of this event. Already close to 50 athletes have registered and we expect the numbers to increase as we draw closer to the big day,” said Bulawayo Athletics Board chairperson Watson Madenyika.

The race will start and end at the Liquor Hub on Fife Street between 4th and 5th Avenue and is being sponsored to the tune of R50 000.

Physical registration is now in progress at Liquor Hub Wholesale Centre with enrolment fees set at US$5 or ZWL$4 000 for seniors, US$3 or ZWL$2 500 for juniors and US$2 or ZWL$1 500 for the charity walk.

