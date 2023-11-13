Star-studded lineup for Luswingo Kalanga Cultural Festival

Mthabisi Tshuma,Showbiz Writer

A star-studded lineup has been unveiled for this year’s edition of the Luswingo Kalanga Cultural Festival taking place next month.

In its sixth edition, the festival meant to preserve and celebrate the culture of BaKalanga people is returning after a four-year hiatus. It will be held on December 22 at its traditional venue at the Luswingo site in Tokwana, Plumtree.

Billed to perform are Black Umfolosi, Bukalanga Express, Izingonyama Sounds (Ezokutabhayila), Tjinyebenyebe, Magalila ngoti, and Jongo Tokwana Great Sounds among others.

The festival’s media liaison officer, Difa WaJapi Dube said preparations for the event are going well with historians set to be invited.

Black Umfolosi leadman Sotja Moyo said they are ready to rock the stage.

“As a participating group, our preparations are well at an advanced stage. We are ready for an exciting performance. We look forward to sharing the stage with a lot of other Kalanga musicians who do various genres from traditional, rhumba to gospel and modernised beats.”

– @mthabisi_mthire