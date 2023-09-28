Star studded lineup for Mr and Miss Albinism Southern Africa

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE first-ever Mr and Miss Albinism Southern Africa pageant, which will take place in Zimbabwe next month, has announced a diverse lineup of brilliant performers.

Partygoers will be entertained by PJ Powers, a special guest act, as well as performances by Baba Mechanic Manyeruke, Dino Mudondo, Willom Tight, Mbeu, RoyalKizzie, Mangwenya Diana Samkange, Chipo Muchegwa, Terry Gee, Ba Troy, Soulbone, and Albinism Konnect Band, among others.

The pageant is going to be held in Zimbabwe at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) on 14 October. A total of 18 contestants, representing 10 countries in Southern Africa, will grace the stage. Among them, seven accomplished gentlemen will compete for the coveted title of Mr Albinism Southern Africa 2023, while 11 exceptional ladies will vie for the honour of becoming Miss Albinism Southern Africa 2023.

Participating countries are hosts Zimbabwe, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zambia.

Miss Albinism Zimbabwe pageant founder, Brenda Mudzimu said preparations for the event are at an advanced stage.

“We are gearing up for this milestone pageant with a lineup of great acts where PJ Powers will be the guest appearance.

“Preparations are going well and we are still looking for more sponsors to jump on board in assisting us in whatever way from prizes and other logistics,” said Mudzimu who is also the Zimbabwe Africa Disability Alliance goodwill ambassador.

