Starafricacorporation closes Harare Gold Star Sugars factory

13 Feb, 2023
The Chronicle

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, Online reporter

Starafricacorporation Private Limited company has announced the closure of its Goldstar Sugars Harare branch today over an increase in raw sugar prices.

In a statement, the company’s commercial executive, Revesai Gwenhamo, said the prices for raw sugar were making it hard for the company to operate at a competitive and viable price.

Goldstar Sugars

He said another reason for closing their refinery is the difficult trading terms, which have constrained raw material supplies to the refinery.

“We have engaged the supplier and look forward to finding an amicable solution to enable us to resume operations as soon as possible. We will keep you informed of progress on the matter,” he said. [email protected] Sibanda.

