Starafricacorporation resume sugar production

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

SUGAR manufacturer, Starafricacorporation Private Limited company has resumed operations at its Goldstar Sugars Harare branch following a closure last week over an increase in raw sugar prices.

Announcing the closure, the company’s commercial executive, Revesai Gwenhamo, said the prices for raw sugar were making it hard for the company to operate at a competitive and viable price.

However, in a notice today ( Wednesday) the firm said operations resumed on Sunday following the successful resolution of the pricing of raw sugar.

“The Board of Directors of Star Africa Corporation Limited is pleased to inform its stakeholders that the refinery at Goldstar Sugars (GSS) resumed operations on Sunday, 19 February 2023.

“This followed the successful resolution of the pricing of raw sugar and the trading terms thereon, between the Company and the raw sugar supplier.

“GSS has resumed the supply of granulated white sugar to the market and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future,” reads part of the statement.