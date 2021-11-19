Starnem Zimbabwe donates football kits to three Byo Primary Schools

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Three Bulawayo primary schools on Friday received a surprise gift when local businessman Danisa Mpala through his Starnem Zimbabwe business, donated a set of football kits.

Mpala, who sourced the kits from the United Kingdom with the assistance of Mduduzi Mpande who is based on the UK, donated to his former school Fusi, Inzwananzi in Gwabalanda as well as Tategulu Primary School.

“We are shocked and excited at the same time by this kind gesture especially during these difficult times where parents are struggling to pay fees, making it difficult to run the institution. We have an obligation to participate in sports and with this donation a heavy load has been taken off our shoulders, it’s our hope that other former students will remember us like you did,” said Hilda Bhebhe, the teacher in charge at Fusi Primary School in her acceptance speech.

Speaking at the same occasion, the head Madline Sibanda said the donation will boost the learners’ confidence in sports.

“You have changed our image in as far as sports is concerned,” she said.

The brief ceremony was also attended by deputy head Elphina Ndlovu, Sibonile Mpala who is in charge of donations at the school, Nobuhle Ndlovu, sports president as well as Alvin Mpande.