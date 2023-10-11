Stars lined up to perform at Castle Lager National Braai day

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

AN affair of beer binging and braaiing hordes of meat awaits fun lovers in the capital at this year’s edition of the Castle Lager National Braai Day slated for October 20 at Old Hararians Sports Club.

Winky D has been unveiled as one of the headline acts. Joining him is songstress Tamy Moyo, who is basking from an exceptional performance at the just ended Jacaranda Music Festival. Also billed to perform is Enzo Ishall, Dhadza D, Levels, Ribhe and Fantan.

The DJs will be Dj Naida, Etherton B, DJ Cesh and DJ Rush.

In a statement, the organisers said there are ready to host the event.

“Castle Lager is thrilled to host the highly anticipated sixth edition of the Biggest Braai Festival in Zimbabwe, the Castle Lager Braai Day. The Braai event aims to bring together the local community and visitors to celebrate the vibrant braai culture of our motherland along with the finest beer of Africa.

“Attendees can expect to enjoy mouth-watering braai, a variety of engaging activities, games as well as some of the best in local entertainment. Our valued consumers will as always be able to enjoy the best of our beverages at very affordable prices,” reads part of the statement.

@mthabisi_mthire