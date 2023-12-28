State assisted funerals for accident victims as Acting President Chiwenga joins the nation in mourning

Online writer

The Government will provide State-assisted funerals for five people who died in an accident involving a Micro-cut Investment truck, a Mercedes Benz, and an Inter Africa bus on 27 December.

A total of 40 people were injured in the accident that occurred at the 64km peg along the Harare- Mutare highway at approximately 9:45 am.

In a statement on Thursday, Acting President Dr Constantino Chiwenga said the Government will corroborate with The Insurance Company of Zimbabwe to meet the burial costs of the deceased and pay medical bills for the injured people.

“I received with heartfelt grief the loss of five fellow citizens following a bus accident which occurred at the 64km peg along the Harare- Mutare highway at approximately 9:45 am on Wednesday 27 December 2023. The accident involved a Micro-cut Investment truck (AGJ1306) travelling from Beira to Harare, a Mercedes Benz, and an Inter Africa bus (AEZ1226) travelling from Harare to Nyanga – Ruwangwe. The truck driver had 3 passengers and all escaped unharmed. The Mercedes Benz driver and 1 passenger were also unharmed,” said the Acting President.

“A total of 40 people were injured and initially admitted of whom 32 were discharged. Six remain hospitalized at

Marondera Provincial Hospital where two were transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital for specialized attention and treatment. The glaring images show the horrendous nature of the accident.”

He conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. And urged police to ensure those who break traffic rules are prosecuted.

Dr Chiwenga urged passengers to be masters of their destinies by not allowing drivers to speed.