State assisted funerals for Kaseke and Ndlovu

Mukudzei Chingwere, Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa has granted State-assisted funerals to former Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive officer Mr Karikoga Kaseke and Mr Meshack Ndlovu, who contributed to the finalisation of the national anthem.

This was announced by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya in condolence messages to the two families. Dr Rushwaya said he learnt with deep grief and sorrow of the passing on of two distinguished cadres who contributed immensely to nation-building.

Mr Kaseke, was a former army officer, Permanent Secretary for Transport and Infrastructure Development and then CEO for both the Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) and ZTA.

Mr Ndlovu is the founder and leader of the famous Seventh Day Adventist Church choir, ‘Wings of Jordan” who contributed to the finalisation of the national anthem.

“In recognition of the outstanding contribution by these two leading cadres, His Excellency the President has seen it fit to grant them the honour of State-assisted funerals,” said Dr Rushwaya.

“On behalf of the entire civil service, I wish to express my deepest and heartfelt condolences to families of the two comrades.

“Their contributions to our nation will forever be remembered and cherished,” said Dr Rushwaya.

He said Mr Kaseke was unwell after suffering a stroke that made him wheelchair-bound from October 2018 until the time of his death.

“We all hoped that the specialist attention he was receiving would heal him. Sadly, this was not to be,” said Dr Rushwaya.

“The nation has lost an intelligent, loyal and committed hard worker whose contributions weighted heavily across the transport and tourism sectors.

“Mr Meshack Ndlovu was the founder and leader of the Seventh Day Adventist Church choir “Wings of Jordan” famous for its spreading the gospel through song and dance.

“Owing to his immense knowledge and skills in the music sector, Mr Ndlovu was part of the team that selected and developed the national anthem.

“After National Hero Professor Solomon Mutsvairo wrote the lyrics to the national anthem, Mr Fred Changundenga did the instrumentals.

“Mr Ndlovu was invited to mix the lyrics and the tune which he successfully harmonized with the help of his choir to give us a key symbol of our nation,” said Dr Rushwaya.

He said for his efforts he was awarded a certificate of appreciation for the outstanding work done on the selection of the National Anthem by the late President Cde Robert Gabriel Mugabe.

Dr Rushwaya said the nation has lost a great artist who used the power of music to spread the Word of God and also played a key role in the development of a national treasure.