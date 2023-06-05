State, Church inseparable: President

Blessings Chidakwa, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWE will continue to champion its own development in line with the Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo philosophy while foreigners who want to assist the country should follow as locals take the lead, President Mnangagwa said.

Further, under the able leadership of ruling party Zanu-PF the relationship between the State and Church will remain inseparable while freedom of worship remains guaranteed.

Nyika inonamatirwa nevene vayo was evident at the Zimbabwe Grounds on Saturday as VaPostori and Zion members offered their final pledge to President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF ahead of the August 23 harmonised polls.

Addressing hordes of indigenous church congregants at the national convention for VaPostori and Zion for Economic Development, President Mnangagwa said development and improvement of livelihoods is the new norm under his leadership.

“We are working on achieving Vision 2030, and to do that, we need honest, hardworking people. Under the Second Republic, we have introduced science and technology in all universities so that we build our country.

“We should be able to produce what we consume as a country. Foreigners who want to help us build our country should follow while we take the lead,” he said.

The President said his Government has introduced a raft of programmes that uplift the lives of people, such as Pfumvudza, which ensures food security at the household level.

“We are now manufacturing our own tick grease after the January disease threatened our national herd.

There are 35 000 villages across the country, and we are drilling solar boreholes in all (the) 35 000 villages.

“We have already done that in Binga, and all 17 chiefs have solar boreholes, so we are going to do that for all chiefs across the country,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF remains committed to working with all churches which are key to promoting peace and unity in society.

“The liberation struggle protected our heritage and birthright; that was the reason we went to war.

However, we are now protecting it through voting. That is why we are encouraging everyone to go and vote.

“As Zanu-PF, we are committed to working with all the churches. We want to work with them, because the purpose of the church is to preach peace and we, as Zanu-PF, love peace,” he said.

The President added: “In the coming elections, we call upon the nation to be peaceful during campaigns and elections.”

“As Government, we will always remember to come and worship with you who vote for us and put us in power. As Government, we will always remember the Church. The relationship between the State and Church is very important to us.”

Vapostori4ED national executive chairperson Madzibaba Moses Lyold Gwasarira said he will now engage all 10 provinces in robust campaigns for the President and Zanu-PF.

“The process will start with star rallies in each of the country’s 10 provinces before being cascaded down to districts, with robust Vapostori and Zion election campaigns for President Mnangagwa’s resounding victory,” he said.

Madzibaba Gwasarira said he will engage every church leader at branch level, sect, shrine and anyone with a position like a deacon, church minister, pastor and prophets.

“So that we create the last section of a campaign towards August 23, which is the nucleus of national influence where each and every person will disseminate the same message where he is living and where church is situated to all congregates,” he said.

The sect’s national spokesperson, Madzibaba Obey Mapuranga said their campaign was more of religious patriotism, which was founded by their fathers.

“We also wish the President to confer religious hero status to our leaders like Marange and Samuel Mutendi to be recognised at the national heroes acre,” he said.

The host Vapostori4ED Harare provincial chairperson also leader of Velvet Shrine Madzibaba Owen Velvet said as Vapostori and Zion members they remained resolute in supporting the ruling party.

“We are there to offer support to President Mnangagwa so that he wins resoundingly during the 2023 elections. Our aim at the moment is to verify if all our members are registered to vote and will vote for Zanu-PF.”

A member of Zion Judea who identified himself as Madzimai Tariro said it was an honour to interact with the President.

“I am glad that we have a listening leader who gives us time as church people. The President’s message was clear that we should hold peaceful elections,” she said.

Madzibaba Amos of Johanne Masowe Rashanu said they were pushing for the Government to allocate them land.

“Our plea is that our places of worship should be allocated to us permanently as we are tired of being moved from one place to the other by local authorities,” he said.

Among the congregates who attended were members from Zviratidzo ZveVapostori, Zion Judea, MAFC-W Mugodhi, MAFC- Munodawafa and Johanne Masowe Vakomana.

In addition, members from St Bylot, Vadzidzi VaJesu, ZCC Ruben Makuva, Zion of Andreas Shoko, Jerusalem-Muzika, Jerusalem-Machemero, Johanne Murenje, St Peter’s, Zion City, Runyararo RweVapostori, Johanne Masowe Rashanu and Zion Rekwa Dhavidhi Masuka, also attended.