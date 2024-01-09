State-of-the-Art MRI Scan installed at Mpilo Central Hospital, enhancing access to accurate diagnosis and treatment

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

A STATE of the art Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scan has been completely installed at Mpilo Central Hospital which will help thousands from the southern region access accurate diagnosis and treatment.

Before this scan, members of the public were paying at least US$600 at private institutions as the service was not accessible in public hospitals.

A similar scan is stationed at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare to service the northern region.

MRI is a non-invasive medical imaging test that produces detailed images of almost every internal structure in the human body, including the organs, bones, muscles and blood vessels.

MRI scanners create images of the body using a large magnet and radio waves. It comes with several advantages compared to CT scans as it is less harmful to patients and provide clearer depictions which lead to correct diagnosis.

Mpilo chief medical officer Dr Narcisius Dzvanga said an application specialist for MR Philips Healthcare Mr Piotr Ciszek is conducting test runs at Mpilo this week as part of training before the machine is fully handed over.