Stats don’t lie: The numbers behind Zim Cricket’s decline

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE past couple of years have seen cricket in Zimbabwe capitulating to all-time lows, with the national team failing to make international tournaments, something that was unheard of in the past. Zimbabwe has missed out on two consecutive Cricket World Cups and will be going to the Qualifiers for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

It all speaks to the state that the game is in now. It is disheartening, to say the least. A once powerhouse in Africa, Zimbabwe has fallen to the point where they find themselves competing against the likes of Seychelles and the Gambia.

Part of the problem has been biases in team selection. Team selection within Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) leaves a lot to be desired. The selection process has been laughable, making a joke out of the national team, and the results are there for everyone to see. At the present moment, three Zimbabwean teams have been assembled, with the senior men’s national cricket team going on day three of their historic one-off Test match against Ireland in Belfast, while Zimbabwe “A” is also in the UK playing against County sides. An Emerging team will be in action starting on Tuesday against South Africa Emerging at Queens Sports Club.

Once again, one would think that players such as Ernest Masuku or Ainsley Ndlovu would easily walk into — at least — Zimbabwe “A”, with the leading run scorer in the Logan Cup, Brian Chari, making the Test side. However, that was not the case. Matthew Welch is another player who couldn’t make it to either Zimbabwe “A” or Emerging but made a case for himself. It makes one wonder if there is some form of regional marginalisation happening within the selection ranks. However, it is worth noting that no one is calling for the selection of players based on their regional or racial grounds but simply on hard work and skills.

If the Logan Cup is anything to go by, Masuku deserved a chance with —at least — the Zimbabwe “A” team, and so did Ndlovu. Welch as well should have made it to Emerging team. Stats don’t lie; they simply tell the story as it is. Over the years, Masuku has been making a case for himself. He has been the mainstay of the Tuskers bowling unit. He has knocked on that selection door with no luck. In the previous edition of the Logan Cup, Masuku racked up 23 wickets in 12 innings at 25.78 with an economy of 3.85. He also has two five-wicket hauls to his name but has been overlooked several times.

Masuku was only behind Alex Russell, Salman Mirza, Jalat Khan, Tendai Chatara, Hamza Sajjad and Mamoon Ur Riaz on the charts. Among those in contention for any Zimbabwean team, only Chatara proved better with 29 scalps. Ndlovu was only two scalps behind his Tuskers teammate with 21 wickets in the Logan Cup at an average of 21.86 and an economy of 2.72. He went on to further shine with both ball and bat in the two three-day matches against Durham County Cricket Club, where he had 10 wickets and 86 runs. However, this was still not good enough to impress the David Mutendera-led selection panel.

Welch was one of the leading run-getters in the Logan Cup with 462 runs at 46.20, including two centuries. Yet, just like Ndlovu or Masuku, his stats count for nothing. He made neither the “A” nor the Emerging team. He has better stats than the likes of Tanunurwa Makoni (333 runs at 22.20) and Roy Kaia (370 runs at 41.11), among others. It leaves a question on what should be done for one to be considered for any national team if their impressive numbers count for nothing.

Without taking anything away from their 97-run stand in the first innings of the Test against Ireland, openers Prince Masvaure and Joylord Gumbie’s domestic stats don’t inspire any confidence. Both scored 145 runs apiece. Masvaure’s selection to the Test team makes one wonder how he made it, yet the leading run scorer in the country’s four-day competition, Brian Chari, with 692 runs, could not get a spot. Masvaure — who scored 145 runs in the Logan Cup — failed to even make Zimbabwe A against Durham County but was deemed good enough for the Chevrons, yet Chari was not.

Cricket is spiralling backwards and has become a joke all because of bias. The Chevrons have become no match for Namibia and Uganda is lurking around. Cricket has been sliding backwards with no excuses. The selection of players should be based purely on stats and nothing else. It is embarrassing to see Zimbabwe going down to compete against the Gambia, Mozambique and the Seychelles. The Chevrons have been relegated to competing in sub-regional qualifiers and for as long as there is bias in the selection, the downward spiral will continue. Zimbabwe is the only ICC Full Member that will be playing in the Qualifiers for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

A sad development.