Stay away from drugs, Bosso legend urges youths

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS legend, Douglas “British” Mloyi has pleaded with the youth to desist from drug and substance abuse as this can only destroy their future.

Mloyi was speaking at the end of the National Association of Secondary Schools Bulawayo Metropolitan inter-district competitions held at White City Stadium.

The former defender was part of the invited guests for the closing ceremony for the competition.

“The issue of drugs is a disturbing matter. These drugs are not good for our children. Growing up l have known no drug l have only heard from others about drugs.

“I am here to encourage the next generation to stop using drugs as they destroy their lives.

“There is no life in drugs and that is the message l am giving to the youngsters. The best thing these youngsters can do is to listen to advice from their parents and they will come good,” said Mloyi.

British played for Highlanders from Under-14s right until he was promoted to the first team by then-coach Silas Ndlovu in 1974.

His debut match was against Gweru United at Barbourfields Stadium in a game Bosso drubbed the visitors 7-0.

Despite being a defender, he was among the goal scorers on the day. He was to don the black and white colours for the next 13 years until his retirement in 1987.

Mloyi then took up coaching, having stints with a number of clubs, including How Mine. British was to “return” to his boyhood club in 2009.

As the country grapples with the need to end drug abuse, the Government has quickly moved in to ensure that all engagements by the youths carry the message of discouraging drug abuse. Zimbabwe is witnessing an upsurge in drug abuse cases and most of those abusing drugs are young people.

The illegal practice has been worsened by the fact that there are no rehabilitation centres in the country and addicts are likely to relapse even after treatment at Ingutsheni Central Hospital.

This comes at a time when Zimbabwe is working towards a drug-free society through a drug master plan which will help the country achieve Vision 2030.

The master plan aims at dealing with drug and substance abuse in society. [email protected]