Step-dad from hell caged 30 years for raping daughter at knifepoint

Trish Mukwazo, [email protected]

A 58-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man has been sentenced to an effective 30 years in prison for raping his stepdaughter (21) on four occasions.

The accused would threaten to kill the complainant’s mother, say he would not be arrested because he was part of the Government or tell her she was old enough to have sex.

In his defence, the accused, a primary school teacher, said the complainant and her mother made up the allegations because they wanted to take over his property which is in Kezi, Maphisa.

He was however convicted on the strength of overwhelming evidence.

According to the prosecutor, Ms Christine Manyika, the accused raped the complainant between February and March this year.

She told the court that the accused arrived home from Kezi where he found the complainant’s siblings playing outside.

Ms Manyika said the complainant had just finished taking a bath when the accused barged into her bedroom and covered her mouth with a cloth and raped her, before threatening to kill her mother if she told anyone.

She said on the second incident the accused entered the complainant’s bedroom and when she asked him what he wanted he stripped her naked and raped her.

“The accused also threatened the complainant on the basis that she was old enough to have sexual intercourse and reporting him would not yield any results,” said Ms Manyika.

She said the third incident occurred when the accused sent their neighbour’s children to call the complainant from her friend’s house.

“Upon her arrival, the accused ordered her to prepare lunch for him. As the complainant was going to the kitchen the accused ordered her to go to her bedroom and raped her at knifepoint,” said Ms Manyika.

She said the last incident occurred the accused found the complainant sleeping alone and ordered her to remove her clothes and raped her.

“To silence her the accused told the complainant that he is within the government system and reporting the matter was a waste of time,” said Ms Manyika.

The complainant informed her brother who is in South Africa in a WhatsApp text and her mother accompanied her to report the matter to ZRP Western Commonage leading to the arrest of the accused.

The matter was presided over by Mrs Sibongile Marondedze who sentenced him to an effective 30 years in prison and nothing was suspended.