Step son walks in on father raping mother in law

Online Reporter

A 33 year old man from Beatrice was sentenced to 20 years in jail after being found guilty of raping his 49 year old mentally challenged mother in law.

His step son reportedly walked in on him while in the middle of the act.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the man was convicted by a Chivhu Magistrate on charges of rape.

“On the 20th of December 2023 at around 8AM the accused person asked his 13 year old step son to go to MuZion’s place leaving the accused person alone with the complainant. The accused person removed the complainant’s clothes before raping her. His step son walked in on him whilst he was in the act. When the accused person noticed that his step son had seen him he put on his clothes and left the room. The 13 year old step son reported the matter to another relative leading to the accused person’s arrest.