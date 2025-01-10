Ster Kinekor closed

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

IS it Déjà vu for Bulawayo movie lovers in Bulawayo as motion picture powerhouse, Ster Kinekor Zimbabwe is “currently closed” reminiscent of 2017 when Bulawayo Rainbow Cinemas closed, for good.

Ster Kinekor Zimbabwe, nestled at the heart of Bulawayo Centre is closed, with only notices plastered in and around the entrance.

“We regret to inform you that our business is currently closed. We appreciate your understanding and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your loyalty and support,” was the messaged on the paper.

This sudden closure of the establishment which has become a home for the premiere of movies and holding of the European Film Festival Zimbabwe (EuroFilmFestZW) has led to unanswered questions.

The number on the paper was unreachable at the time of press.

In recent times, cinemas have found it hard to stay afloat with streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ impacting movie theatre attendance.

The recent trend of cinema closures is not unique to Bulawayo; it reflects a wider shift in the entertainment landscape. With the rise of streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Showmax, movie theatres are grappling with declining attendance.

More audiences are opting for the convenience and affordability of watching films from the comfort of their homes, leading to a significant drop in ticket sales and revenue for traditional cinemas.

This shift in consumer behavior poses serious implications for the entire film industry, impacting everything from production budgets to exhibition strategies.

As the cinematic landscape continues to evolve, the future of Ster Kinekor Zimbabwe remains uncertain. Movie lovers are left hoping for clarity regarding when, or if, the cinema will reopen its doors. – Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu