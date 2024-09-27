Sterling Hotel hosts Miss Rural Zimbabwe meet and greet

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

THE Sterling Hotel buzzed with excitement on Wednesday evening as it hosted the Miss Rural Zimbabwe meet and greet event for the Matabeleland South Province contestants. A lively atmosphere filled the air as the aspiring beauty queens mingled with artistes, sponsors and judges. Pageant founder, Sipho Mazibuko explained that the event was designed to foster connections and create a familiar environment for the contestants ahead of the competition in Filabusi today.

“I am glad to have all of you here tonight, supporting a vision, which will leave the rural child empowered. Today, you will also get to witness the transformation in the characters and looks of the models compared to the day they arrived in Bulawayo. This movement is aimed at liberating rural boys and girls, promoting environmental sustainability, cultural pride and community development. Let us all stand as one to support the initiative. Today, the models will get to meet with some of the people I am working with to make the pageant a success,” she said.

In support of the pageant were organisations such as the Visionary Youths for Economic Development, led by Buhle Moyo and the Mothers in the Community Zimbabwe group, headed by Grace Mthombeni.

These groups are actively involved in mobilising funds to finance the project.

Among the invited guests were some of the artistes who will perform at the provincial finals, which will be held on September 27 at Avoca Business Centre in Filabusi, such as EzeBhubesi Lions Pride. Skhumz the Moonwalker also delivered a thrilling performance, displaying the late Michael Jackson’s moves and leaving many in awe.

It is also interesting to note that fashion designer, Mai Chegutu Dhoiri and hairstylist Sindisiwe Moyo were already at the hotel during the event. One of the judges, Mavis Mpofu, has flown in from the United Kingdom to spend time with the models ahead of the final event.

Mavis has also donated crowns worth over a thousand pounds for the pageant.

In an interview, Mavis shared that she also grew up in rural areas and wishes to empower other young girls who share the same background as hers.

“I was born and raised in the rural areas. Growing up, we never had these opportunities as we always thought they were specifically designed for urban girls. When I heard about the pageant, I realised that it is also possible for the rural girl to be a model. This triggered memories of my upbringing in the village and I decided to sacrifice the little that I had to donate something towards the success of the pageant. I would like to encourage all contestants to stay focused on their dreams and studies too, so that they reach their full potential in life,” she said.

Some of the models shared with attendees the challenges they face in their respective areas as rural girls.

These included dropping out of school, teenage pregnancies caused by illegal gold miners and omalayitsha.

Also speaking on behalf of the Visionary Youths for ED was the chairperson, Buhle Moyo, who shared that the main aim of their organisation was to support vulnerable youths in society.

“We were also included by Sipho Mazibuko to be part of the pageant as she saw that the vision of our organisation aligns with the situations of some of the models, who come from disadvantaged backgrounds as some of them are orphans,” said Buhle.

Another lady, Bongeka Ndlovu, made a donation of clothes for the models.

Mazibuko further appealed for sponsorship towards the success of the pageant: “Anyone willing to sponsor the pageant can kindly do so. Let us support the rural child and empower them together. I am also appealing to the mother of the nation, the First Lady, to assist us in empowering the rural children. I know you are the only one who understands this initiative. May you please chip in and help us empower the children,” she said.

A total of 19 contestants are already at the Sterling Hotel, gearing up for the Matabeleland South Provincial finals set for today at Maduna Hall in Avoca, Filabusi.