Sterling Hotel partners International Pairs Zimbabwe

Online Reporter

STERLING HOTELS has partnered International Pairs Zimbabwe to become the official sponsor of the forthcoming International Pairs Golf tournament.

The 2024 tournament will now be named the 2024 Sterling Hotel International Pairs Tournament.

The Sterling Hotels group has partnered International Pairs to make the 2024 tournament a bigger event that will add value to the golfing sector as well as the communities at the locations where the tournament is played.

The official launch of the 2024 Sterling Hotels International Pairs Golf tournament is scheduled to take this evening in Bulawayo. The tournament is not aimed at the elite golfers but the social golfers who make up 95% of the golfing population.

“In summary the tournament is hoping to; showcase our beautiful golf courses, foster and develop international friendships and connections that will see the promotion of Zimbabwe as a golfing destination,” read a statement from the tournament organisers.

The winners at the National final will get an all-expense paid trip to participate at the World Finals to be held in October in Tenerife Spain. The World Finals gives your casual/social golfer the opportunity to participate at an International competition with players from over 30 countries.

Through the partnership with various partners Zimbabwe has managed to send representatives to the World Finals since 2019.

In 2023 International Pairs Zimbabwe partnered the tourism ministry in promotion of the tournament. The tournament is a great platform to promote domestic sports tourism as the tournament is played in all parts of the country.

The national final brings players from throughout the country to one location. It combines the love of golf with the beauty of travel.

This year’s finals will be held at Elephant Hills in Victoria Falls, thereby giving participants an opportunity to play golf and enjoy the tourist attractions offered in Victoria Falls.

International Pairs Worldwide was created in England in 1998 and started as a regional inter-club “pairs” competition.