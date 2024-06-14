Sterling Hotels boosts Zim golf tournament with new sponsorship

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE Sterling Hotels International Pairs Golf tournament, formerly known as the International Pairs Zimbabwe Golf, is set to be even bigger and better this year thanks to new anchor sponsors Sterling Group of Hotels.

The tournament is run by Albatros Golf Safaris on behalf of the Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) and has the backing of the Ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry to boost the country’s sport tourism industry.

The tournament will be played at all of Zimbabwe’s 40 golf courses, with the national finals to be held at Elephant Hills in Victoria Falls.

The winners will then move on to the World Finals in Tenerife, Spain. The partnership with Sterling Hotels is seen as the start of something big, with the potential for growth throughout the country.

Speaking during the official launch of the tournament, Deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Tongai Mnangagwa, said the tournament is a good initiative which will help encourage domestic tourism as golfers will travel around the country.

He said he will also be participating in the tournament as it is open to amateurs and professionals.

“Today we launch an initiative which celebrates the amateur golfer, encourages domestic tourism and will also place us on the international stage. To Albatros Golf Safaris and Sterling Hotels, we look forward to a wonderful tournament which will bring into focus the golf courses throughout this beautiful country,” said Deputy Minister Mnangagwa.

“Good luck to all those who will take part. I for one as you can see am suitably dressed for the finals and will have a surprise for those who will make it to Victoria Falls for the finals in August.”

ZGA president Martin Chikwana said the tournament is dear to him as it contributes to the development of golf since it is open to all golfers from all over the country.

He said the new partnership with Sterling Hotels is the start of something big.

“This is an event that is very dear to my heart. Amateur golfers constitute 95 percent and we are the group that makes golf what it is. This event is one in which every single golfer in the county participates and that makes it very special on the Zimbabwe golf calendar. We are so happy to be here and as a part of this occasion,” said Chikwana.

“This is a relationship that is going to go far and given the amount of the nomadic tendencies of golfers, by nature, they love to travel and I can assure you that this relationship could be the genesis of something huge that I’m sure you will be able to establish more outlets throughout the country. So, thank you very much for coming on board and for relating with the sport of golf.”

Sterling Group general manager, Trythings Mutyandasvika, said it is an honour to have partnered with International Pairs Zimbabwe and they are looking forward to help grow and develop golf in the country.

“We are incredibly proud to be a main sponsor of the Pairs Golf Tournament. Golf is a sport that embodies excellence, precision, and sportsmanship, values that we share at Sterling Group of Hotels. We are confident that this tournament will help in nurturing the talent of upcoming social golfers and provide a thrilling experience for spectators.

“Through this sponsorship, we seek to achieve increased brand awareness for Sterling Group of Hotels throughout Zimbabwe, an opportunity to connect with golf enthusiasts and potential guests, and support for the development of sports tourism in Zimbabwe. Sterling Group of Hotels looks forward to an exciting tournament and the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of Zimbabwe’s golfing community,” said Mutyandasvika in a statement. – @brandon_malvin