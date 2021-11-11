Stewie Le Savage collabos with another SA artiste

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

AFRO-tribal musician Stewie Le Savage is not slowing down on spreading his wings regionally as he has released a track featuring another artiste from South Africa.

The track titled Melanin Confidence features South African producer HyperSoul-X (real name Mahlogonolo Dinake) and follows Stewie Le Savage’s Ndoni collaboration with South Africa’s Cosmo Musiique.

Stewie Le Savage is doing well in all areas as he is nominated in the Afrobloggers Awards through his blog named According to Stewie Le Savage which was also nominated at the ZimBloggers Awards earlier this year.

Commenting on the achievements, Stewie Le Savage said: “Collaborations with artistes from other countries are really an opening ground to landing gigs outside the country and increasing one’s fan base and this is exactly what I am doing.

“The latest track is a song that sets out to redeem black people’s confidence. It’s being distributed by Hyper Productions SA, a South African-based record label. It was written by me and co-composed by Mellowmuziq with the vocals captured at Solid Sound Records by Mellowmuziq,” said Stewie Le Savage. – @mthabisi_mthire