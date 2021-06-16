Stewie Le Savage drops Umthombo Wothando visuals

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

AFRO-TRIBAL musician, Stewie Le Savage has released visuals of his hit track, Umthombo Wothando which features producer Base Wasilewski.

The track was a hit in South Africa after being remixed by producers, Cosmo Musiique, Nocturnal Soule and El Guetta SA.

The tribal house track is a motivation for young people that no matter what they go through in life, they should always love and care for other people.

Stewie Le Savage said the video is available on his YouTube page.

“The video was shot by Praise L Nkala of Zizo Motion Pictures and features Base Wasilewski as the main character, Mandie Mae as the guardian of hate alongside Vivo, LaToya Maseko and Cleorence Maseko as the angels of hate.

“In the video, I appear as the Guardian of Love alongside Lisa Chikerema and Kimoe DynamiX. I shot the visuals in Pumula as a way of celebrating my hood and the visuals were co-directed by Happy Mpofu while graphics were done by Dark Arts Visuals.”

“As a way of uniting the city’s creative sector, we were dressed by Royal Fortress Apparel and we’re grateful to part-sponsors who include Imcimbi KaFofo and Nompilo Gugu Ncube,” said Stewie Le Savage. – @mthabisi_mthire