Sticky Creative Studio happy with PSL kit design challenge

20 Jul, 2021 - 13:07 0 Views
Sticky Creative Studio happy with PSL kit design challenge

The Chronicle

STICKY Creative Studio say they are overwhelmed with the support that they are receiving from social media users in their football kit challenge for Castle Lager Premier Soccer League teams.

The design challenge was launched on Twitter on Monday to create new kit ideas for all PSL teams in the country.

A Twitter poll will be held to select a winner to progress to the next round of the knockout challenge that runs up to July 25.

“Before the competition began, we were not sure how things will turn out, but to our surprise the response has been overwhelming, with clubs such as Highlanders, Chicken Inn and Bulawayo Chiefs boasting our confidence in curating the challenge,” said Tinashe Mutsikwi from Sticky Creative Studio.

“We hope to make this an annual event so that maybe local clubs will want their kits designed and made locally. We look forward to more designs until the eventual winner is selected.” – @innocentskizoe

