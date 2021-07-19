Sticky Creative Studio launches football kit design competition

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

STICKY Creative Studio has launched a football kit challenge for Castle Lager Premier Soccer League teams which will run on its twitter platform starting on Monday.

Sticky Creative Studio was established in 2010 and its team of diverse creatives is addicted to creativity.

They have over the years worked with a number of leading brands, among them Bulawayo Arts Awards, Skyz Metro FM, Intwasa Arts Festival and Bulawayo Arts Festival.

“The tourney has been created for entertainment purposes at this time when we don’t have any live football in the country. We are also using this to bring in new kit ideas to football teams in the country. If our campaign is successful, it’s our wish to take the challenge further next year and have teams sending their own designs for the challenge,” said Larrington Mudare, one of the designers.

The campaign will see the Sticky studio designers working on designing kits for 16 of the country’s topflight teams.

A Twitter poll will be held and the winner will progress to the next round of the knockout challenge.

The challenge will run from Monday to July 25.

The Twitter poll kicked off with a match pitting PSL Twitter Kings Bulawayo Chiefs and Whawha. – @innocentskizoe