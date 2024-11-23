Still all to fight for for Bikita, Hwange and Byo Chiefs

Zimpapers Sports Hub

BULAWAYO Chiefs have gone into the break of their Castle Lager Premiership tie hanging by a thread after a goalless first half against Manica Diamonds at Sakubva.

They are still a point ahead of Bikita Minerals and Hwange who are deadlocked at 0-0 at Wadzanayi Stadium.

Bulawayo Chiefs who are fifth from the bottom and not yet safe in a league that is relegating four teams, need a draw at Sakubva though a win would be better safety before the final whistle as they could be pipped by whoever wins between Bikita and Hwange FC.

Of the seven matches on today, only the Greenfuel and Dynamos clash at Greenfuel Arena has goals.

Bikita Minerals 0-0 Hwange

Greenfuel 1-1 Dynamos

Manica Diamonds 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Simba Bhora

FC Platinum 0-0 Telone

Arenel Movers 0-0 Chegutu Pirates

Herentals 0-0 Chicken Inn

Simba Bhora 33 20 6 7 39 23 66

FC Platinum 33 17 9 7 44 25 60

Ngezi Platinum 33 13 15 5 43 22 54

Manica Diamonds33 13 12 8 25 18 51

Herentals33 12 12 9 29 29 48

Highlanders33 12 11 9 41 32 47

Dynamos33 10 16 7 28 24 46

Chicken Inn33 11 13 9 26 22 46

CAPS United33 12 10 11 37 36 46

TelOne33 9 14 10 34 32 41

Yadah33 10 11 12 36 37 41

Greenfuel33 9 12 12 25 35 39

ZPC Kariba33 6 20 7 16 18 38

Bulawayo Chiefs33 7 15 11 22 28 36

Bikita Minerals33 7 14 12 25 36 35

Hwange33 8 11 14 24 40 35

Chegutu Pirates 33 8 8 17 23 37 32

Arenel Movers33 4 10 19 20 43 22